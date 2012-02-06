Airbus wins 91 orders in January

PARIS Feb 6 European planemaker Airbus won 91 plane orders last month, dominated by sales of standard and new-engine versions of its single-aisle A320 family of aircraft, it said on Monday.

Orders included 33 revamped A320neo and 18 standard-engine A320-family planes for AviancaTaca, Airbus said.

The unit of aerospace and defence group EADS added that it delivered 37 planes last month, including one A380 superjumbo.