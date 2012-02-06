版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 6日 星期一 22:00 BJT

Airbus wins 91 orders in January

PARIS Feb 6 European planemaker Airbus won 91 plane orders last month, dominated by sales of standard and new-engine versions of its single-aisle A320 family of aircraft, it said on Monday.

Orders included 33 revamped A320neo and 18 standard-engine A320-family planes for AviancaTaca, Airbus said.

The unit of aerospace and defence group EADS added that it delivered 37 planes last month, including one A380 superjumbo.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐