Airbus wins 91 orders in January

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Feb 6 European planemaker Airbus won 91 plane orders last month, dominated by sales of standard and new-engine versions of its single-aisle A320 family of aircraft, it said on Monday.
Orders included 33 revamped A320neo and 18 standard-engine A320-family planes for AviancaTaca, Airbus said.
The unit of aerospace and defence group EADS added that it delivered 37 planes last month, including one A380 superjumbo.
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.