Airbus says won 97 aircraft orders in Jan-Feb

PARIS, March 9 European planemaker Airbus said on Friday that it had won 97 aircraft orders in the first two months of the year, dominated by airline demand for its narrow-body passenger jets.

Net orders remained unchanged from January at 91 planes after an order for six wide-body A350-900s from Cathay Pacific was offset by six cancellations of the same aircraft type, Airbus said.

Airbus, which competes with Boeing Co, also said that it had delivered 84 jets in the January-February period, including four of its A380 superjumbo planes.