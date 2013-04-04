版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 4日 星期四 16:49 BJT

Airbus says wins 431 plane orders in Jan-March

PARIS, April 4 European planemaker Airbus said it won 431 plane orders in the first three months of the year and delivered 144 aircraft to customers.

Adjusted for cancellations, net orders totalled 410 planes in the first quarter, Airbus said on its website on Thursday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐