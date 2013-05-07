Airbus wins 514 plane orders in Jan-April

PARIS May 7 European planemaker Airbus said it won 514 gross aircraft orders in the first four months of the year, lifted by an order for narrow-body A320-family planes from Turkish Airlines.

The unit of aerospace and defence group EADS said it had 493 net orders after cancellations in the period from January to April.

Airbus said it delivered 202 aircraft to customers during the period, including four A380 superjumbos.