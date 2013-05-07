版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 7日 星期二 17:11 BJT

Airbus wins 514 plane orders in Jan-April

PARIS May 7 European planemaker Airbus said it won 514 gross aircraft orders in the first four months of the year, lifted by an order for narrow-body A320-family planes from Turkish Airlines.

The unit of aerospace and defence group EADS said it had 493 net orders after cancellations in the period from January to April.

Airbus said it delivered 202 aircraft to customers during the period, including four A380 superjumbos.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐