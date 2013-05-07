Airbus wins 514 plane orders in Jan-April

BRIEF-Navient Corp receives notice from Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
* Navient Corp - on March 28, co received notice from Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
PARIS May 7 European planemaker Airbus said it won 514 gross aircraft orders in the first four months of the year, lifted by an order for narrow-body A320-family planes from Turkish Airlines.
The unit of aerospace and defence group EADS said it had 493 net orders after cancellations in the period from January to April.
Airbus said it delivered 202 aircraft to customers during the period, including four A380 superjumbos.
* Navient Corp - on March 28, co received notice from Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
* Biogen to get royalties for its share in drug (Recasts story to focus on new treatment for PPMS, adds company, analysts and MS Society comments)
March 29 Brokerage Cowen Group Inc's shares surged 19 percent on Wednesday after Chinese conglomerate CEFC China said it agreed to acquire a stake of about 20 percent in the U.S. company for $100 million.