公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Airbus says wins 942 gross orders in Jan-August

PARIS, Sept 5 European planemaker Airbus said it won 942 gross aircraft orders in the first eight months of the year, taking it closer to its full-year target for more than 1,000 passenger jet orders.

Airbus said that net orders were 902 in the same period and that it had delivered 394 aircraft.

