Airbus has 108 orders, 33 cancellations in Feb

PARIS, March 7 Europe's Airbus took 108
new aircraft orders in February including confirmation of a
leasing order for its A380 superjumbo and a long-awaited deal
with Kuwait Airways.
But an order surge at last month's Singapore Airshow was
dented by 33 cancellations for its narrowbody A320 family linked
to airline restructuring in Serbia and Indonesia, company data
showed on Friday.
The world's second-largest planemaker after Boeing
reported a total of 118 orders for the first two months of the
year and 38 cancellations, bringing cumulative net orders to 80.
Boeing posted 112 orders over the same period.