Airbus has 108 orders, 33 cancellations in Feb

PARIS, March 7 Europe's Airbus took 108 new aircraft orders in February including confirmation of a leasing order for its A380 superjumbo and a long-awaited deal with Kuwait Airways.

But an order surge at last month's Singapore Airshow was dented by 33 cancellations for its narrowbody A320 family linked to airline restructuring in Serbia and Indonesia, company data showed on Friday.

The world's second-largest planemaker after Boeing reported a total of 118 orders for the first two months of the year and 38 cancellations, bringing cumulative net orders to 80.

Boeing posted 112 orders over the same period.