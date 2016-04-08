France, Germany halt Airbus export credit amid UK probe -sources

PARIS/BERLIN, April 8 France and Germany have
joined Britain in suspending export credit facilities for Airbus
jet deliveries, several people familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
The move follows Britain's decision last week to suspend
export financing and alert the country's Serious Fraud Office
after Airbus Group said it had uncovered discrepancies in past
applications and that it had itself notified the UK authorities.
Britain, France and Germany typically act in concert in
supporting some aircraft exports, taking a share of financing in
proportion to the amount of industrial work in each country and
declining to take up the slack when one agency withholds credit.
A German economy ministry spokesman confirmed that the
financing, provided on its behalf by Allianz unit
Euler-Hermes, was no longer available on this basis. Berlin is
also examining whether the UK episode could have consequences
for export credits already awarded, he added.
In France, three sources said export credits were no longer
available for the time being.
Airbus Group declined to add to a previous statement that it
was co-operating with export credit agencies and that it
expected the financing to be resumed in the near future.
