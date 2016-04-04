UK halts all Airbus export credit bids as probe launched - source

PARIS, April 4 All applications for UK export
credits to assist the sale of Airbus jetliners have been
temporarily frozen pending a review of the company's use of
overseas agents, a person familiar with the matter said.
UK Export Finance (UKEF), a government agency responsible
for the UK's share of European government export financing for
Airbus sales, said earlier it had referred the matter to the
Serious Fraud Office after Airbus provided it with information
on the historical use of overseas intermediaries, or fixers.
Airbus said on Friday that "some" UK export financing was
unavailable but it expected it to resume "in the near future".
UKEF and Airbus declined further comment.
Airbus relied on export financing from a trio of European
governments for 6 percent of its deliveries last year and
expects this to remain stable in the coming year.
When such support is given, Britain typically provides 18-38
percent of the value in line with its share of industrial work,
with the rest coming from France and Germany, according to
recent UKEF data.
