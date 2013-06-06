UPDATE 2-Airbus says A350 risk minimised as first flight looms

* Airbus has focused on reducing A350 technical risk-CEO
* Controller strike threat looms over A350 first flight
* Airbus says revamped A320neo could trigger higher output
* Airbus Jan-May orders reach 517, just ahead of Boeing
By Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher
TOULOUSE, France, June 6 European planemaker
Airbus has vowed to avoid the problems which led to the
grounding of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner as the clock ticks towards
a maiden flight seen as barely one week away.
Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said Airbus had focused on
reducing technical risk in its costliest ever development
project, drawing an implicit contrast with battery problems that
led to the 787's three-month grounding earlier this year.
"This aircraft is mature with limited technology risks ...
and I have no appetite at all to launch a grounded aircraft,"
Bregier said in a major annual briefing at Toulouse, France.
The A350 looks on course to fly by the end of next week but
preparations could be overshadowed by a possible air traffic
controllers' strike. Several French unions have warned of
possible strikes from the middle of next week, authorities said.
Airbus can operate from its Toulouse headquarters
without public controllers, but a strike could hamper plans to
fly in a large media and VIP contingent for the first maiden
sortie of a new Airbus jet since the A380 superjumbo in 2005.
Airbus declined to elaborate on the date of the first
flight, which depends on a final decision from test crew once
they have completed a series of ground trials.
Weather is also a factor amid 7-day forecasts of scattered
thunderstorms. Although the aircraft, 53-percent built from
carbon-fibre, is designed to withstand lightning strikes, that
is something pilots will want to avoid on day one.
"For the first flights we play it very conservatively," said
Frank Chapman, an Airbus experimental test pilot.
Due to enter service next year, the A350 was designed to
compete at first with the 787 Dreamliner, setting up a duel
betweeen mid-sized long-haul jets. A larger version due in 2017
will aim to capture demand from the larger 365-seat 777 too.
Boeing has already anticipated this by pre-marketing
a revamped version of its mini-jumbo dubbed the 777X.
The move has sparked a battle for the lucrative 350-400 seat
market that is likely to dominate the June 17-23 Paris Airshow,
where the newly airborne A350 could make a symbolic flypast.
Boeing officials say two proposed models of 777X, seating
350 to 406 people, will burn less fuel per seat than the
A350-1000 thanks to advanced new wings and engines.
Airbus insists the A350-1000, due to enter service in 2017,
will hold its own in a corner of the wide-body market estimated
at hundreds of billions of dollars over two decades.
HIGHER OUTPUT
The latest salvos come as both planemakers position for a
recovery of economic growth following the financial crisis.
Despite high orders for latest fuel-saving models, last year
Airbus suspended plans to go beyond a targeted ouptut level of
42 a month for A320 medium-haul jets, which it has now reached.
Now Airbus and rival Boeing are once again discussing the
prospect of increasing output to whittle down large backlogs
after adopting a wait-and-see attitude during the downturn.
"We have traffic doubling every 15 years and Asian markets
are showing tremendous growth," said Kiran Rao, executive vice
president for strategy and marketing at Airbus.
Demand is especially strong for revamped fuel-saving
medium-haul models like the A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX.
"After we introduce the A320neo we could easily imagine
going to rates like 44 per month, and in fact as we go towards
the end of the decade, 50 a month," said Tom Williams, executive
vice-president of programmes at Airbus, in a media briefing.
"We don't need to make decisions on these things today. We
want a sustainable industrial model," he added.
Airbus sales chief John Leahy told Reuters this week it was
studying an increase once the A320neo enters the market in 2015.
Boeing Chief Executive Jim McNerney told investors last
month there was "upward bias" in production of 737 and 787 jets.
EADS unit Airbus is pipping Boeing in the order race so far
this year after losing the top spot in 2012.
It said on Thursday it had sold 517 aircraft in the first
five months, just ahead of Boeing's latest tally of 498.
Both companies are expected to unveil orders at the June
17-23 air show at Le Bourget outside the French capital.
Both have hit headwinds with their largest four-engined
models, however. Airbus said it was confident a lull in sales of
the A380, the world's largest jetliner, would pick up as
economic recovery puts pressure on crowded hubs.
It has begun offering a beefed-up version able to carry 558
people in three classes, instead of the current 525.
Sales chief John Leahy told Reuters this week that Airbus
could unveil an order for the A380 at the Paris Airshow.
Boeing contends the double-decker A380 is too large for most
airlines, many of which prefer more flights with smaller jets.