First Airbus A350 delivery to Qatar now set for Dec 22 - source

PARIS Dec 12 Delivery of the first Airbus A350 to Qatar Airways has been rescheduled for December 22, a person familiar with the matter said.

Delivery of the newest European passenger jet, originally scheduled for Dec 13, was postponed by the airline earlier this week for an undisclosed reason.

Airbus declined to comment. Qatar Airways was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Geert De Clercq)