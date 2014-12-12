First Airbus A350 delivery to Qatar now set for Dec 22 - source

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Dec 12 Delivery of the first Airbus A350 to Qatar Airways has been rescheduled for December 22, a person familiar with the matter said.
Delivery of the newest European passenger jet, originally scheduled for Dec 13, was postponed by the airline earlier this week for an undisclosed reason.
Airbus declined to comment. Qatar Airways was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Geert De Clercq)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.