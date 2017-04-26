Airbus reaches 35 A320neo deliveries for 2017 -sources

PARIS, April 26 Airbus has delivered 35
A320neo aircraft so far this year, industry sources said on
Tuesday, bringing to 103 the number of upgraded medium-haul jets
placed in service since deliveries began in January last year.
The widely watched deliveries, which as of Monday totalled 9
so far in April, include the first aircraft for Icelandic budget
carrier WOW air, which said on Tuesday it had taken the jet,
powered by new LEAP engines from CFM International, under a
leasing deal with Air Lease Corp.
Airbus aims to deliver some 200 of the A320neo jets, the
latest version of Airbus's best-selling jet programme, this
year. It is equipped with new fuel-saving engines from either
CFM, jointly owned by General Electric and France's
Safran, or U.S. rival Pratt & Whitney.
But deliveries have been hampered partly by problems with
Pratt & Whitney's new Geared Turbofan engines.
Since A320neo deliveries began in 2016, Airbus has delivered
53 aircraft with Pratt & Whitney engines and 50 powered by CFM.
Pratt & Whitney parent United Technologies on
Tuesday reaffirmed plans to deliver 350 to 400 Geared Turbofan
engines to planemakers this year.
CFM's shareholders have said they are trimming forecasts for
LEAP engine deliveries to Airbus and other planemakers in 2017
to 450-500 units from 500.
Airbus is expected to give an update on its own deliveries
to airlines with quarterly earnings on Thursday.
