FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Airbus CEO tells Pratt & Whitney to work harder on engine snags
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 早上6点20分 / 1 天前

Airbus CEO tells Pratt & Whitney to work harder on engine snags

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders on Thursday issued a challenge to Pratt & Whitney over delays in engine deliveries that have hit Airbus profits, saying the U.S. supplier needed to "work harder" to bring the situation back to normal.

Pratt & Whitney's newly developed Geared Turbofan (GTF), which powers some of Airbus's upgraded A320neo jets, "should be a winning engine but they need to fix it," he told reporters.

Asked about an apparent contrast between Airbus's warnings about the fragility of its delivery forecasts, and a more confident tone from Pratt & Whitney parent United Technologies , Enders said, "I think you can assume that Airbus is fully in the picture and knows what it is talking about."

United Technologies earlier this week reiterated a target for 350-400 GTF deliveries this year. Airbus also reiterated its jet delivery target but added a new layer of caution, saying the goal was dependent on engine makers meeting their commitments.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below