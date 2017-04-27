Airbus Q1 core profit down 52 pct, reaffirms targets

PARIS, April 27 Europe's Airbus on
Thursday posted a 52 percent drop in first-quarter profit,
weighed down by weaker prices for some jets as it changes over
to new models and higher production costs, but reaffirmed
targets for higher profits for the year.
The world's second-largest planemaker after Boeing
said adjusted operating profit fell to 240 million euros
($261.7 million), while revenues rose 7 percent to 12.988
billion euros.
Analysts were on average expecting adjusted operating income
of 344 million euros, down 31 percent, and 5.5 percent higher
revenues of 12.857 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.9169 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Sudip
Kar-Gupta)