Airbus sales chief confident will maintain A330 output goal

PHOENIX, March 9 Airbus is confident it
can stick to a reduced production target of six aircraft a
month for its A330 wide-body jet, its sales chief said on
Monday.
The European planemaker recently announced a planned cut in
production from the current level of 10 a month because of
declining sales of its most popular wide-body jet, but still
needs to win sales to secure the newly reduced target.
Sales chief John Leahy also said any decision on whether to
build an upgraded version of its A380 superjumbo, requested by
the largest customer Emirates, depended in part on the breadth
of demand for the so-called A380neo.
"There is an airline in the Middle East that has been
suggesting that we do that; we aren't going to build an airplane
for just one airline even if it does buy a lot," Leahy told the
Istat air finance conference in Phoenix, Arizona.
"I think it would be a great airplane, but the business case
will have to decide that," he added.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by David Evans)