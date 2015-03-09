Airbus sales chief confident will maintain A330 output goal

PHOENIX, March 9 Airbus is confident it can stick to a reduced production target of six aircraft a month for its A330 wide-body jet, its sales chief said on Monday.

The European planemaker recently announced a planned cut in production from the current level of 10 a month because of declining sales of its most popular wide-body jet, but still needs to win sales to secure the newly reduced target.

Sales chief John Leahy also said any decision on whether to build an upgraded version of its A380 superjumbo, requested by the largest customer Emirates, depended in part on the breadth of demand for the so-called A380neo.

"There is an airline in the Middle East that has been suggesting that we do that; we aren't going to build an airplane for just one airline even if it does buy a lot," Leahy told the Istat air finance conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

"I think it would be a great airplane, but the business case will have to decide that," he added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by David Evans)