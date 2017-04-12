Airbus CEO hopes for significant boost from A400M talks

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Airbus hopes to get "significant" financial help from European governments to ease renewed problems with its A400M military transport aircraft, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday.
In February, Airbus called for further help on Europe's largest defence project, following penalties for delays and a contract clause allowing buyers to withhold some cash payments.
In late March, Airbus held talks with European purchasing governments who decided to maintain the penalties, but did not rule out some short-term flexibility..
"We are very grateful that governments have responded to our plea to engage in these discussions, which will hopefully bring significant financial mitigation," Enders told an annual shareholder meeting.
Enders said the drain on cash from the A400M problems should be reduced beyond 2018, after which the company would demonstrate strong potential for cashflow generation. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)