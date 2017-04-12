Airbus CFO sees further pressure on book-to-bill ratio

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Airbus airplane sales may remain under pressure for some time as the company works through a record backlog of unfilled orders, but the long-term outlook is strong, the European planemaker's finance director said on Wednesday.
Airbus is predicting a commercial aircraft book-to-bill ratio below 1 for 2017, meaning that it expects fewer orders than deliveries for the first time in eight years as industry orders continue to dwindle after peaking in 2014.
"We are fully booked in the years to come...so it is not a surprise that the book-to-bill could be lower for some time," Harald Wilhelm told a shareholder meeting.
"At the same time we are bringing up the production rates. In the long term the outlook remains very positive," he added, citing robust forecasts for passenger traffic.
Chief Executive Tom Enders said Airbus expected to deliver more than 720 aircraft in 2017, a slightly firmer projection than its official guidance of 'more than 700' deliveries. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)