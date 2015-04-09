Airbus 'reasonably confident' in health of supply chain

PARIS, April 9 Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud said on Thursday he was "reasonably confident" in the ability of suppliers to keep up with planned increases in aircraft production.

Lahoud was speaking at a presentation by French aerospace industry association GIFAS, which he heads, and said he was talking on behalf of both the French industry and Airbus.

Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing have announced sharp increases in aircraft production to meet rising demand.

French aerospace suppliers serve both companies, especially through the French-American engine venture CFM . (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)