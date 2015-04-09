Airbus 'reasonably confident' in health of supply chain

BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
PARIS, April 9 Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud said on Thursday he was "reasonably confident" in the ability of suppliers to keep up with planned increases in aircraft production.
Lahoud was speaking at a presentation by French aerospace industry association GIFAS, which he heads, and said he was talking on behalf of both the French industry and Airbus.
Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing have announced sharp increases in aircraft production to meet rising demand.
French aerospace suppliers serve both companies, especially through the French-American engine venture CFM . (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.