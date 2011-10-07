Airbus suppliers ready to boost output despite credit woes

PARIS Oct 7 Airbus suppliers are ready to keep up with possible record production of 48-50 narrowbody jets a month but some of the industry's smallest parts manufacturers are struggling due to a lending clampdown by French banks, the head of French aerospace supplier Zodiac said on Friday.

Airbus, the world's largest civil jet maker ahead of Boeing , is producing 38 A320-family jets a month from European plants and aims to increase this to 42 a month by the end of 2012 as global orders defy concerns of an economic slowdown. It has started gauging the industry's readiness to lift production to as many as 50 aircraft a month.

Boeing also plans production increases following a slew of aircraft orders from emerging markets and some U.S. airlines. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Writing by Tim Hepher)