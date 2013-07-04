Syphax Airlines confirms Airbus A320 order

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
PARIS, July 4 Tunisia's Syphax Airlines has firmed up its provisional order for three Airbus A320neo and three A320ceo narrowbody aircraft, the planemaker said in a statement on Thursday.
The aircraft are worth a total of $576 million based on list prices. They will be powered by engines from the CFM International joint venture of General Electric and Safran.
A provisional order for the aircraft was announced during the Paris Airshow last month.
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.