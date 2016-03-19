Tajikistan says in talks on plane purchases with Airbus

Pipeline company Kinder Morgan's revenue falls 6.8 pct
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 6.8 percent drop in quarterly revenue as its pipelines moved lower volumes of oil and gas.
DUSHANBE, March 19 Tajikistan has discussed potential plane purchases with Airbus, its government said on Saturday.
The Central Asian country's deputy prime minister Azim Ibrohim met Airbus CIS Vice President Silvere Delaunay who is leading a delegation of executives and experts to study the local market, the cabinet said in a statement.
Ibrohim told Delaunay during the meeting in the capital Dushanbe that Tajikistan was interested in "establishing cooperation" with Airbus. The government did not provide any details of potential deals.
Tajikistan's two main carriers, state-owned Tajik Air and privately-held Somon Air, do not own any Airbus jets and mostly use Boeing planes. (Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alexander Smith)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
Jan 18 Netflix Inc's international and U.S. subscriber additions sped past analysts' estimates as the video streaming service released shows including the award-winning British drama "The Crown" and a revival of "Gilmore Girls".