UPDATE 1-Airbus still targeting 700-750 orders in 2013 - Leahy

* Airbus targets 700-750 orders in 2013

* Will hit about half of this target by June end

* No rush to decide on A320 production ramp up

TOULOUSE, March 18 Airbus' record order from Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air on Monday was already incorporated in its 2013 target of 700 to 750 plane orders, its commercial director told Reuters on Monday.

"That (Lion Air contract) was already in the numbers, we've been working on this for over six months," John Leahy said, referring to the order for 234 medium-haul jets worth $24 billion at list prices.

"We're still targeting 700 to 750 (orders) so we should be there by the end of the year, and by Le Bourget (air show) a little of a half of that," he added.

The Lion Air order follows a deal with Turkish Airlines for 82 planes last week and a contract to supply Germany's Lufthansa with 100 Airbus A320 and two A380 aircraft in a deal worth approximately $11.2 billion at list prices.

The planemaker, which won 181 aircraft orders in the first two months of 2013, is also awaiting confirmation of a tentative $2.8 billion order for 16 A320neo revamped aircraft from Hawaiian Airways.

Asked whether Airbus is going to ramp-up the production of its A320 medium-haul aircraft, Leahy said there was "no rush" to take such a decision.

"A lot depends on our supply chain. Clearly the demand is there," he said.