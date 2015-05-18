UPDATE 1-French court halts Airbus insider trading trial

(Adds details, background)
PARIS May 18 A French court on Monday quashed
an insider trading case against current and former executives
and two previous shareholders in Airbus Group, ending
one of the most turbulent phases in the European aerospace
company's history.
Seven current and former managers and two former corporate
shareholders, Lagardere and Daimler, who
had been accused of profiting from problems in building the A380
superjumbo airliner, will no longer stand trial because they had
previously been cleared by France's AMF market regulator.
Judges at the Paris Criminal Court agreed to drop the trial
after the defendants won the support of France's Constitutional
Court, which ruled that the trial would breach safeguards
against double prosecutions.
The seven individuals and two former shareholders had been
accused of selling shares in early 2006 in the knowledge that
the A380 was running into delays.
When the delays were announced in June that year, shares in
what was then known as EADS lost more than a quarter of their
value, triggering a complaint by a private investor that
ballooned into one of France's most high-profile court cases.
It also led to an investigation by the AMF stock market
regulator, which cleared them of insider trading in 2009.
The criminal trial opened last year but was suspended after
a day of fierce legal arguments that tested the balance of power
between the French administration and judiciary.
While the decision involving the seven individuals was
expected, there had been some uncertainty over whether Lagardere
and Daimler would be spared a trial since in their case, the
original AMF investigation had been narrower.
The ruling draws a line under technical problems and delays
that marred the entry to service of the A380 in 2007.
Now, however, Airbus faces a new set of problems over the
jet due to a downturn in sales, and is weighing up plans to
relaunch the A380 with new engines to regain lost momentum.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Chine Labbe; Editing by Brian Love)