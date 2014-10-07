UPDATE 1-Further delay looms in Airbus insider trading trial

(Adds details, background)
By Tim Hepher and Chine Labbé
PARIS Oct 7 Prosecutors in the Airbus
insider trading case suffered another setback on Tuesday when a
Paris court refused to accept the prosecution dossier, a move
which could further delay one of France's most keenly awaited
corporate trials.
In a rare decision, judges at the Paris criminal court
ordered that the lengthy legal file giving the reasons for the
charges should be sent back to an investigating magistrate for
revisions after defence lawyers argued that it was flawed.
The trial, involving allegations of insider trading in the
shares of Airbus Group, formerly known as EADS, had already been
effectively frozen for up to six months after judges on Friday
sought a constitutional ruling on whether it should go ahead.
Lawyers involved in the case said the latest decision could
delay the trial by between several months and two years, but
most predicted the stage of giving evidence in court would begin
in about a year if the higher courts allow it to proceed.
Seven current and former executives of Airbus and two former
shareholders, Lagardere and Daimler, are
accused of seeking to profit from share sales in 2006 while
knowing of problems that later damaged the EADS share price.
All deny the charges, and their lawyers have challenged the
legality of the trial on the grounds that they had already been
cleared by the stock market regulator, citing the right not to
be pursued twice under the European Convention on Human Rights.
As a secondary line of defence, the lawyers also argued that
the prosecution case was badly formulated, a question on which
the panel of three judges gave its ruling on Tuesday.
"It's a victory but I am not satisfied because my client has
been cleared by (markets regulator) AMF," said Frederic Peltier,
lawyer for Alain Flourens, head of the A380 jet programme whose
past industrial problems were expected to dominate the trial.
"I am both happy and extremely angry," he said.
Judicial sources said after the hearing that prosecutors
would send the file back to the same investigating magistrate, a
judicial officer responsible for preparing the case, as soon as
possible.
On day one of the trial on Friday, the court agreed to refer
questions from the defence on whether the case breached the
'double jeopardy' rule, which prevents someone being tried
twice, to France's Constitutional Council via the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court has three months to decide whether to
forward the defendants' challenge to the nine-member Council,
which then has another three months to give its ruling.
If the Council upholds the trial, it can resume after the
investigating magistrate has revised the document outlining the
insider trading charges, which carry a maximum penalty of two
years in jail and a fine equal to 10 times the share profits.
The chief executive of Airbus Group, Tom Enders, wrote to
senior staff on Friday saying the company stood by those on
trial and suggesting the trial infringed their basic rights.
Lawyers for small investors whose complaint triggered the
eight-year investigation, following a 26 percent drop in the
EADS share price in one day in June 2006, argued their own
rights to justice would be ignored if the trial were halted.
The case covers a dramatic stage in the history of Europe's
largest aerospace firm, during which A380 delays triggered an
industrial crisis and Airbus was under pressure to improve the
A350, its response to Boeing's next-generation 787 Dreamliner.
Airbus is seen as keen for the case to have a definitive
conclusion, but a fresh delay spares it from a detailed airing
of strategy U-turns and disagreements over the design of its
A350 just as its latest jet enters service this year.
However, analysts say it has less to fear from a re-run of
past political and personal power battles surrounding the
Franco-German group, having radically overhauled its corporate
governance and smoothed tensions since the events of 2006.
(Editing by Mark John and James Regan)