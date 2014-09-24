Airbus Group appoints new boss for UK operation

| TOULOUSE, France, Sept 24
TOULOUSE, France, Sept 24 Airbus Group announced
a new boss for its UK operations on Wednesday, bringing in a
former executive from French defence and avionics firm Thales
to oversee one of its core European manufacturing
centres and defence markets.
Paul Kahn, 48, was most recently the chief executive of
Thales Canada and has also worked for Ford and the UK
Ministry of Defence, where he reviewed procurement processes.
He will start the new role on Oct. 1, Airbus Group said.
He will replace one of the aerospace industry's best known
negotiators, Robin Southwell, 54, who told Reuters he had been
considering stepping down for some time to embark on a career in
private equity and pursue other interests.
Airbus Group employs 17,000 people in the UK where it builds
the wings of its passenger jets, including the A380 superjumbo,
and supplies defence platforms such as refuelling tankers.
Known for an outspoken but charismatic style, Southwell
recently described a UK government defence discussion document
as "less of a white paper and more like a white flag". Former
civil servant Kahn is unlikely to display the same chutzpah.
But he betrayed a glint of steel when a newspaper asked him
in 2011 how Thales managed to compete with Canadian
conglomerate Bombardier while also being a partner.
"We have to be very close to them where they are our
customer, and we have to try to kill them in the marketplace
where they're our competitor," he told the Financial Post.
At Airbus, Kahn will have to contend with a gloomy outlook
for defence spending and uncertainty over Britain's role in
Europe as it prepares for a possible referendum on European
Union membership planned in 2017 by Britain's Conservative Party
if it regains power in elections to be held next year.
The announcement comes two days after Southwell made
headlines with a speech to the opposition Labour Party's annual
conference, urging Britons not to turn their back on Europe.
Southwell was previously credited with shaping a crucial
deal to keep the Airbus A400M military transporter in the UK,
even after the Royal Air Force had made an internal decision to
axe the country's role in Europe's largest defence project.
He cut his teeth running the asset management arm at what is
now BAE Systems, charged with finding homes for hundreds of BAe
146 jets for which the company had financial liabilities. The
exposure contributed to a 1 billon pound charge, regarded at the
time as the largest ever corporate writedown.
"We had the world's largest airline on our hands; we just
didn't know it," Southwell told Reuters.
More recently, he has faced press criticism of his personal
business dealings after the collapse of a business jet service.
In an interview, Southwell said the timing of his departure
had nothing to do with the weak defence spending environment, or
Airbus Group's recent defence portfolio restructuring, and
reiterated he had "done nothing wrong" in his business activity.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Geert De Clercq)