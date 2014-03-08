Airbus aims to expand slice of smaller U.S. defense "pie"

| WASHINGTON, March 7
WASHINGTON, March 7 Top Airbus
executives on Friday said they still hoped to expand the
company's share of the shrinking U.S. defense market but did not
see a large U.S. acquisition target in the near-term.
Airbus Group Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders said the
company had backed off an earlier target of boosting its U.S.
defense and civil revenues to around $10 billion but said the
company still saw opportunities for growth.
"It is less ambitious. That doesn't mean it hasn't any
ambition left," Enders told reporters during a tour to meet with
U.S. investors. "We have an opportunity to build a stronger
defense business here."
He said the company would focus more on organic growth than
large-scale acquisitions, seeking to expand in markets such as
helicopters, where it already has relationships, as well as
looking for possible partnerships in the space arena.
"I do not see, at least in the near future, a realistic
large M&A target," he said.
Allan McArtor, who took over as head of Airbus's U.S.
business at the start of March, said the Army's plan to buy 100
more Airbus light utility helicopters would keep the company's
factory in Columbus, Mississippi, busy for some time.
The company is nearing delivery of the 300th Lakota
helicopter, McArtor said.
He said the orders could also lay the groundwork for
additional sales of the helicopter in coming years given an
increased drive to have common fleets, and the low acquisition
and life cycle costs of the helicopters.
The company also builds helicopters for the U.S. Coast Guard
and provides devices aimed at detecting explosive devices.
McArtor said his job in coming months would be to leverage
the company's commercial brand to improve the competitiveness of
the remaining products in the company's large portfolio, even as
defense spending was shrinking.
"Even with the current budget realities that we're
experiencing here in the U.S., it's still the largest defense
market, clearly, anywhere," said McArtor, a former fighter pilot
and chairman of the Federal Aviation Administration.
"We want to be opportunistic to take our share of even a
smaller pie. We think we have some very competitive products to
offer into the U.S. defense and government marketplace."
Enders and McArtor said a new final assembly facility in
Mobile, Alabama, for single-aisle aircraft was taking shape, and
the company was actively recruiting personnel for the site,
which is due to deliver its first U.S.-built airplane in 2016.
The facility is slated to build four airplanes a month, but
could expand to eight planes a month eventually, they said.
Airbus is the single, largest customer of the U.S. aerospace
industry, with its commercial wing alone accounting for over $14
billion in purchases from U.S. suppliers last year.
McArtor said Airbus worked closely with its suppliers to
drive down costs across the business, but did not approach the
effort as aggressively as its rival Boeing Co.
"We think it's better to work with our suppliers and their
processes, as opposed to dictating suppliers to carve 15 percent
out of their cost," he said. "We may get to the same goal, but
we're getting there using a different path."
Boeing announced last year that it was seeking big savings
from suppliers under its "partnering for success" initiative,
and told some companies they were no longer welcome to bid for
work on new commercial aircraft.
Ender said Airbus sought to share developments with
suppliers on more than just "a need-to-know basis," mindful that
there were occasions when the company needed components on a
quick turnaround.
"We treat our suppliers as if they were part of the
company," he said.