McArtor named chairman, CEO of Airbus U.S. unit

WASHINGTON Jan 7 Allan McArtor, who heads
Airbus U.S. commercial operations, will take over as
chairman and chief executive of the overall U.S. unit of the
European weapons and planemaker on March 1, replacing Sean
O'Keefe, the company said Tuesday.
Airbus said O'Keefe, who turns 58 later this month, is
resigning to focus on his continuing recovery after a 2010 plane
crash in Alaska that killed five people, including former U.S.
Senator Ted Stevens.
O'Keefe, a former Navy Secretary, NASA administrator and
Pentagon comptroller, had another operation on his back in
recent weeks. He will remain on special assignment with the
company.