Airbus sets maiden flight of its first jetliner built in U.S.

NEW YORK, March 18 Airbus said on Friday it had scheduled the maiden flight of its first U.S.-built jetliner, an A321 that is due to take off on Monday from a factory in Mobile, Alabama.

The initial flight schedule is subject to weather or aircraft issues that could cause a delay, Airbus said.

Airbus broke ground on the assembly plant in Mobile in 2012. After completing testing, the plane is due to be delivered to JetBlue Airways Corp in a few weeks, Airbus said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)