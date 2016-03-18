Airbus sets maiden flight of its first jetliner built in U.S.

BRIEF-Twitter's Fabric acquired by Google- blog
* Fabric says signed agreement to be acquired by Google and team to join Google's developer products group- blog Source http://bit.ly/2k4L5Hm
NEW YORK, March 18 Airbus said on Friday it had scheduled the maiden flight of its first U.S.-built jetliner, an A321 that is due to take off on Monday from a factory in Mobile, Alabama.
The initial flight schedule is subject to weather or aircraft issues that could cause a delay, Airbus said.
Airbus broke ground on the assembly plant in Mobile in 2012. After completing testing, the plane is due to be delivered to JetBlue Airways Corp in a few weeks, Airbus said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has amassed a US$9bn order book on a two-part bond US dollar bond ahead of pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America Inc, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and discriminated against non-Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.