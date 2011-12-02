版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 2日 星期五 22:26 BJT

EU details steps taken to comply in Airbus case

GENEVA Dec 2 The European Union spelled out on Friday 36 steps it had taken to comply with a ruling by a panel of the WTO's dispute settlement body (DSB) against illegal subsidies for planemaker Airbus.

"As a result of this review, the European Union has adopted a course of action that addresses all forms of adverse effects, all categories of subsidies, and all models of Airbus aircraft covered by the DSB's recommendations and rulings," it said.

Among the steps taken to meet the Dec 1 compliance deadline, it listed 24 instances of funding by France, Spain and Germany and cited payment by Airbus of 1.7 billion euros ($2.29 billion).

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐