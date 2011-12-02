UPDATE 2-EU's Airbus compliance omits A350

* EU lists 36 steps taken to comply with WTO ruling
* Airbus repays 1.7 billion euros of state financing
* Airbus A300, A310, A320, A330, A340 and A380 implicated
By Tom Miles
Dec 2 The world's biggest trade dispute, the
European-U.S. dogfight over subsidies for planemakers Airbus
and Boeing , is set for another round after the EU told
the WTO it stopped giving illegal payments, but failed to
mention aid for the Airbus A350.
The two aerospace companies, which dominate the $70 billion
aircraft market, have been fighting a proxy battle for years
through twin court cases brought by the United States and the
European Union at the World Trade Organization.
An appeals panel of the WTO's dispute settlement body (DSB)
ordered the EU to end illegal subsidies for Airbus six months
ago. The EU and had until Dec. 1 to comply and said on Thursday
it had done so, but only published its compliance document on
Friday afternoon.
The six-page document listed 36 measures that the EU took
to comply, and emphasised that all the banned subsidy
programmes had come to an end, although it did not say how.
"As a result of this review, the European Union has adopted
a course of action that addresses all forms of adverse effects,
all categories of subsidies, and all models of Airbus aircraft
covered by the DSB's recommendations and rulings," it said,
with the word "all" underlined in each case.
Six Airbus models were affected: the A300, A310, A320,
A330, A340 and A380, as well as their derivatives, it said.
That leaves the A350, the mid-sized carbon-fibre jetliner due
to enter service in the first half of 2014.
An EU source said the A350 was outside the WTO case and
there was no challenge to its funding by Airbus member states.
Airbus is owned by EADS .
Although technically correct in excluding the A350, the EU
is opening itself up to an immediate challenge from the United
States, said a Geneva-based trade lawyer who is closely
following the case, but not representing either side.
"Maybe this is the first move in trying to avoid the
challenge of the big issue out there, which is the launch aid
for the A350, which is a direct competitor to the Dreamliner
which is what this whole case was about from the beginning, in
my view," he said. "If I'm the U.S., I would say giving launch
aid to the A350 seems to be inconsistent with what the WTO
panel has told us."
Richard Aboulafia, an aviation analyst at the Teal Group,
agreed that the EU's compliance document would not satisfy the
U.S. side, which was always focused on disrupting the funding
for the A350.
"There's one number you don't see through the entire
document and it's what the whole thing is about, the A350. And
so much of this document focuses on ancient history, the
contrast is even greater," he said. "The origin of this case
was just when the (Boeing) 787 was getting going. In order to
make the 787 look compelling, they decided to attack public
funding for any kind of EU response."
Boeing officials declined to comment on the EU statement,
saying they would refrain until the office of U.S. Trade
Representative Ron Kirk reacts. Kirk's office said on Thursday
the USTR would take some time to evaluate the EU's compliance,
and it has not yet said if it is satisfied.
Although the A350 is not included by name in the WTO
ruling, U.S. officials believe the weight of evidence against
loans used in the past is so great that it would be virtually
impossible to re-use the system without breaking the rules all
over again.
Washington could request another WTO panel to arbitrate the
EU's compliance, possibly leading to an EU appeal, a second
compliance ruling, a second EU compliance offer and a further
compliance panel requested by the United States and so on.
By refusing to yield on the A350 now, the EU could be
saving up bargaining chips for a negotiated settlement later,
which many trade experts say is likely to be the eventual
outcome of the dispute. But that certainly will not come before
a WTO decision in the case against U.S. support for Boeing,
which is expected in the spring of 2012.
Among the EU's pledges to end illegal subsidies, set out in
almost impenetrable legal language, it said Airbus had repaid
about 1.7 billion euros ($2.29 billion) of state financing
"other than on deliveries under previously existing contractual
terms."
It was not clear if that referred to funding for the A350
or the A380 superjumbo. An EU spokesman declined to elaborate
on the wording of the text or to say which countries would get
money back.