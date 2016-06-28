Airbus exec says Zodiac Aerospace has "not recovered yet"

TOULOUSE, France, June 28 The top Airbus executive in charge of managing suppliers said on Tuesday that France's Zodiac Aerospace has not yet recovered from a series of delays in supplies of cabin equipment, but said Airbus was in a good position to meet a target for A350 jet deliveries.

Deliveries of the new wide-body jet have been held up be delays or quality problems in the supply of cabin equipment, including seats and lavatories from Zodiac Aerospace.

"For the cabin, we are back to a very few suppliers who are critical and Zodiac is probably the most critical one. Zodiac has not recovered yet," Airbus Group Chief Procurement Officer Klaus Richter told Reuters.

Asked whether he was most concerned about delays or quality problems, he said, "I would say it is mainly delays, but it is actually both."

Zodiac has said it is making progress in its Seats division after production delays, but that its Cabin branch still faces problems in making lavatories for the A350.

Zodiac was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher,; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)