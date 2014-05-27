版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 27日 星期二 22:38 BJT

BRIEF-Airbus Group says plans no major M&A

AMSTERDAM May 27 Airbus Group NV : Comments at AGM * CEO says hopes to sell many more A380s to China * CEO confirms targets profitability improvement each year beyond 2015, gives

no specific number * CEO says will not put Premium Aerotech on the market * CEO says not planning any major M&A activity of 1 billion euros or more
