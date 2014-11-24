Frontier Airlines orders nine airbus A321ceo aircraft

Nov 24 Airbus Group said on Monday it
had won a firm order for nine A321 aircraft from Frontier
Airlines, a low-cost U.S. carrier based in Denver.
The planemaker said the order was Frontier's first purchase
of the largest member of the A320 family of planes, and that
including the new order, Frontier now had an order backlog of 89
Airbus single-aisle aircraft.
The planes were ordered under the ceo (current engine
option) model, but the airline has not yet announced its engine
selection or the seating configuration, Airbus said.
(Reporting By Andrew Callus; editing by Blaise Robinson)