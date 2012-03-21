Quebec says considering Air Canada legal action

OTTAWA, March 21 The Quebec provincial
government said on Wednesday it was considering legal action
against Air Canada to ensure the Montreal Aveos
maintenance plant that services the airline's planes stays open.
"Yesterday we met Aveos, yesterday we met Air Canada. Our
questions were clear: what can we do to help you keep the
company open?" Sam Hamad, Quebec's economic development
minister, told the Quebec legislature. "We will not stop there.
Together with the minister of justice, the attorney-general and
the legal team, we are looking at all the options that exist for
legal recourse against Air Canada to put pressure on Air Canada
as quickly as possible."
Canadian law requires Air Canada to maintain operations and
overhaul centers in Montreal as well as Winnipeg, Manitoba, and
Mississauga, Ontario. Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, once the
airline's maintenance division, has halted operations and laid
off workers in its airframe unit.