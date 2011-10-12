Board rules Air Canada must keep working - CBC

Oct 12 Air Canada ACa.TO flight attendants
must stay on the job until the Canadian Industrial Relations
Board has had a chance to review a dispute between the airline
and the attendants' union, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.
quoted the head of the board as saying on Wednesday.
Minutes earlier, Ottawa asked the CIRB to consider either
imposing an agreement on both sides or sending the parties to
binding arbitration to resolve a contract dispute. The union
had said it was in a position to start strike action just after
midnight (0400 GMT) on Thursday
CBC quoted Ginette Brazeau, executive director of the
board, as saying the issue centered on essential services and
"that suspends job action until the board renders a decision".
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Rob Wilson)