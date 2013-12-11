版本:
Air Canada to buy up to 109 Boeing 737 MAX planes

TORONTO Dec 11 Air Canada, the country's largest airline, said on Wednesday that it will purchase up to 109 Boeing Co 737 MAX aircraft under its narrow-body fleet renewal plan.

The agreement, which includes commitments, options and rights to the planes, will replace Air Canada's existing mainline fleet of Airbus narrow-body aircraft, the carrier said. Deliveries of 61 planes are scheduled to begin in 2017 and run through to 2021, with options for another 18 planes and rights to purchase a further 30.
