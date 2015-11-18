版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 18日 星期三 08:34 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Canadian Union of Public Employees says Air Canada flight attendants approve tentative agreement

(Corrects source)

Nov 17 Nov 17 Air Canada : * Flight attendants approve tentative agreement * Canadian union of public employees - Air Canada flight attendants approved by

a narrow margin 10-year agreement reached with the airline last month Source text for Eikon Further company coverage (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru) ))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐