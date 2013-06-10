Air Canada moves on plans to trim costs, boost capacity

June 10 Air Canada said on Monday it is moving ahead with plans to trim its costs by up to some 15 percent over the medium term, even as it pushes ahead with plans to boost its system capacity over the coming year.

In a statement ahead of an investor gathering, the country's largest carrier said it expects its full-year system capacity in 2014 to rise between 9 percent and 11 percent over 2013 levels, as it adds new Boeing aircraft to its fleet and expands its low-cost arm, which is set to begin operations later this year.

The addition of new cost-efficient aircraft and the growth of its low-cost arm, Rouge, coupled with other initiatives, will help it reduce its cost per available seat mile by up to roughly 15 percent in the medium term, the company said.