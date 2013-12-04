Air Canada to begin flying Boeing Dreamliners in spring 2014

TORONTO Dec 4 Air Canada said on
Wednesday it will take delivery of the first of 37 Boeing 787
Dreamliner aircraft in the spring of 2014, as it continues to
renew its fleet of wide-body aircraft.
As the planes are gradually introduced into its fleet, the
airline will offer a preview of its new Dreamliner service on
some domestic and trans-Atlantic flights on a temporary basis
this spring, Montreal-based Air Canada said.
Beginning in July 2014, the first route that the Dreamliner
will operate will be Air Canada's Toronto-Tel Aviv route.
Air Canada plans to take delivery of the first of 15 787-8
series aircraft in the spring. The first delivery of 22 larger
capacity 787-9 series aircraft is planned for July 2015. All 37
Boeing 787 aircraft are scheduled to be delivered by the end of
2019.