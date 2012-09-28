版本:
Air Canada picks AirTran exec as new chief operating officer

Sept 28 Air Canada said on Friday that Klaus Goersch, an executive at Southwest Airlines Co's AirTran Airways, will be its next chief operating officer.

Goersch, a former pilot who was most recently AirTran's executive vice-president of operations and customer service, will succeed Duncan Dee, effective Oct. 1. The airline announced Dee's early retirement in June.

