Air Canada plane lands safely after engine fire

VANCOUVER Dec 12 An Air Canada Jazz turboprop
plane bound for Vancouver was forced to make an emergency
landing in the Pacific Coast province of British Columbia on
Thursday after a fire broke out in one of its engines.
No one was injured in the incident.
Shortly after the Jazz Dash 8-300 aircraft took off from the
city of Nanaimo, on Vancouver Island, the crew was notified of
an engine oil issue and flames were seen near one of the
engines, Air Canada Jazz said in an emailed statement.
The crew released fire retardant into the engine housing and
were able to extinguish the flames. The aircraft, which had 35
passengers and three crew on board, then returned to Nanaimo,
where it was met by emergency vehicles.
Chorus Aviation Inc operates about 120 aircraft
for Air Canada, the country's largest airline, under
the Jazz Aviation brand.
Air Canada's regional affiliate has 27 of the
Bombardier-built Jazz Dash 8-300 planes in its fleet, which use
two Pratt and Whitney (PW123) turboprop engines.