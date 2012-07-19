Air Canada taps Canadian government aide for liaison job

* Appointment comes as airline needs help on pension deficit

* Rules stipulate cooling-off period, partial ban on lobbying

* Airline says ethics commissioner sees no conflict

By Randall Palmer

OTTAWA, July 19 Air Canada has hired Prime Minister Stephen Harper's deputy chief of staff, Derek Vanstone, to oversee the airline's government relations and strategy at a time when it needs Ottawa's help to deal with a gaping pension fund deficit.

The country's largest airline said in a statement on Thursday that Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson had approved Vanstone's new role. His job description was broad enough that Air Canada appeared to think he would be able to function within the curbs faced by former government officials joining other sectors.

"His solid experience and track record in the private sector and at the highest levels of government will further strengthen the management team's ability to execute our corporate priorities," CEO Calin Rovinescu said in a statement.

"I look forward to Derek's project management experience and strategic guidance as we continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure Air Canada is competitively positioned for sustainable, long-term growth."

Canadian ministerial staff are subject to a partial ban on government lobbying for five years after leaving office, and they also face a one-year cooling-off period that limits their dealings with government.

Air Canada's top priority in dealings with Ottawa is likely to be extending the cap on special payments to top up its pension plan, whose deficit doubled during 2011 to C$4.4 billion ($4.4 billion) due mainly to a declining return on investment.

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said last month that he hoped to be able to help. ID:nL2E8HT79X]

A labor arbitrator working with the airline and its machinists' union said last month that Air Canada's survival was threatened by the pension payments it would have to make if there was no relief.

The cap on Air Canada's pension deficit payments expires in January 2014. If no extension is granted, the airline would have to make annual payments of C$880 million for the following five years. The machinists' union said last month it backed the company's request to extend pension funding relief until 2024.

It is not clear if Vanstone, who will become vice president for corporate strategy, industry and government affairs on Sept. 10, will lobby the government for such pension relief.

Under the Lobbying Act, former ministerial staffers may not lobby the federal government for five years after leaving office, but only if they spend 20 percent or more of their time doing so (including research, planning and travel).

Vanstone is taking over the government relations file from Duncan Dee, who is also chief operating officer, and who was deeply involved in labor discussions with the government. The airline listed both Dee and Rovinescu in the federal lobbyist registry as lobbying for less than 20 percent of their time.

The Conflict of Interest Act says that former ministerial staff may not "make representations to a department, organization, board, commission or tribunal with which they had direct and significant official dealings during their last year in public office" for a one-year period.

Vanstone likely had dealings with the Finance Department during his l ast year in Harper's office. U ntil 2010, he was Flaherty's chief of staff.

The offices of the ethics and lobbying commissioners both said they were not allowed to confirm if they had approved Vanstone's job at Air Canada or discussed the issue with hi m or t he airline.

Airline spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur would not comment on how Air Canada planned to deal with the regulations affecting Vanstone.