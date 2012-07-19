Air Canada taps Canadian government aide for liaison job

* Appointment comes as airline needs help on pension deficit
* Rules stipulate cooling-off period, partial ban on
lobbying
* Airline says ethics commissioner sees no conflict
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, July 19 Air Canada has hired
Prime Minister Stephen Harper's deputy chief of staff, Derek
Vanstone, to oversee the airline's government relations and
strategy at a time when it needs Ottawa's help to deal with a
gaping pension fund deficit.
The country's largest airline said in a statement on
Thursday that Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary
Dawson had approved Vanstone's new role. His job description was
broad enough that Air Canada appeared to think he would be able
to function within the curbs faced by former government
officials joining other sectors.
"His solid experience and track record in the private sector
and at the highest levels of government will further strengthen
the management team's ability to execute our corporate
priorities," CEO Calin Rovinescu said in a statement.
"I look forward to Derek's project management experience and
strategic guidance as we continue to work with all stakeholders
to ensure Air Canada is competitively positioned for
sustainable, long-term growth."
Canadian ministerial staff are subject to a partial ban on
government lobbying for five years after leaving office, and
they also face a one-year cooling-off period that limits their
dealings with government.
Air Canada's top priority in dealings with Ottawa is likely
to be extending the cap on special payments to top up its
pension plan, whose deficit doubled during 2011 to C$4.4 billion
($4.4 billion) due mainly to a declining return on investment.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said last month that he hoped
to be able to help. ID:nL2E8HT79X]
A labor arbitrator working with the airline and its
machinists' union said last month that Air Canada's survival was
threatened by the pension payments it would have to make if
there was no relief.
The cap on Air Canada's pension deficit payments expires in
January 2014. If no extension is granted, the airline would have
to make annual payments of C$880 million for the following five
years. The machinists' union said last month it backed the
company's request to extend pension funding relief until 2024.
It is not clear if Vanstone, who will become vice president
for corporate strategy, industry and government affairs on Sept.
10, will lobby the government for such pension relief.
Under the Lobbying Act, former ministerial staffers may not
lobby the federal government for five years after leaving
office, but only if they spend 20 percent or more of their time
doing so (including research, planning and travel).
Vanstone is taking over the government relations file from
Duncan Dee, who is also chief operating officer, and who was
deeply involved in labor discussions with the government. The
airline listed both Dee and Rovinescu in the federal lobbyist
registry as lobbying for less than 20 percent of their time.
The Conflict of Interest Act says that former ministerial
staff may not "make representations to a department,
organization, board, commission or tribunal with which they had
direct and significant official dealings during their last year
in public office" for a one-year period.
Vanstone likely had dealings with the Finance Department
during his l ast year in Harper's office. U ntil 2010, he was
Flaherty's chief of staff.
The offices of the ethics and lobbying commissioners both
said they were not allowed to confirm if they had approved
Vanstone's job at Air Canada or discussed the issue with hi m or
t he airline.
Airline spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur would not comment on how
Air Canada planned to deal with the regulations affecting
Vanstone.