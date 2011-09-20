Canadian government taking tough line with unions

* Government has forced end to three strikes since June
* Hard line hurts both unions and companies, says expert
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Sept 20 A Canadian crackdown on unions
is upsetting opposition and labor relations experts alike, amid
concern that the hardline stance could backfire on the
Conservative government.
The government, elected on a pro-business platform, has
proposed three sets of anti-strike legislation in the four
months since it won a majority in Parliament in early May.
This prevented large-scale industrial action, but also set
the scene for changes that could actually favor unions, said
George Smith, a labor relations expert at Queen's University in
Kingston.
"We have to look one step beyond the forced back to work
(legislation). What's next?" he said. "What's next is some form
of binding arbitration and there is a huge preponderance of
evidence that binding arbitration favors the status quo ... and
in today's environment that favors the unions."
The government's latest action was to promise back-to-work
legislation in the event of a strike by flight attendants at
Air Canada ACa.TO ACb.TO, the country's largest airline.
The two sides settled on Tuesday, hours before a midnight
strike deadline. Labour Minister Lisa Raitt had said she wanted
to shield the economy at a time of global uncertainty.
"The reason (we acted) ... is to protect the economy, is to
protect the Canadian traveling public," she told legislators.
In late June the right-of-center Conservatives pushed
through back-to-work legislation to end an 11-day strike by
almost 50,000 employees at Canada Post.
Earlier that month, they introduced back-to-work
legislation for striking Air Canada call center and check-in
staff. A deal was reached before the bill could be passed.
Yvon Godin, labor spokesman for the official opposition New
Democrats, said the government was using its new majority
position to interfere with the unions' right to negotiate.
Workers had the right to strike and companies had the right
to lock out workers if labor talks failed, he said.
"Those are the tools they (both) have, those are the laws
of the country, and (Prime Minister) Stephen Harper is taking
that away from the workers. This is dangerous because one day
they are going to hit a brick wall," said Godin.
"I've said this before ... to Stephen Harper. What have the
workers done to him that he hates them so much?"
Smith said labor policy was changing without debate.
"In the private sector you generally think the government
will take a little bit of a more arm's length approach ...
that's the unprecedented nature of even these threats," he told
Reuters.
The government plans to find C$4 billion ($4 billion) a
year in savings by 2014-15, about 5 percent of overall
spending, prompting public sector unions to that fret their
members will suffer disproportionately.
"If I were a public sector worker I would be very afraid,"
said Smith.
No one from Harper's office was immediately available for
comment. Harper was in New York on Tuesday for meetings.
(Editing by Janet Guttsman)