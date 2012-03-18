Air Canada turns to labor board as pilots call in sick

| TORONTO, March 18
the government's labor relations board to intervene after an
unusually large number of pilots called in sick on a busy
spring-break weekend, contributing to numerous flight
cancellations, Canada's largest airline said on Sunday.
Spokesman Peter Fitzgerald said the airline experienced
"numerous delays and cancellations" over the weekend.
"While weather, a disruption caused by a fire at our major
hub in Toronto, and other factors affected our operation, some
impact was the result of a higher-than usual pilot book-offs,"
he said by email.
"While Air Canada supports the right of its employees to
book off when they are unwell or otherwise unfit to work, we
cannot condone such activities as part of industrial action to
disrupt our operations and we have asked the CIRB (Canadian
Industrial Relations Board) to intervene."
The airline did not specify what action it was seeking from
the board.
Air Canada has been in dispute with several of its unions,
including its pilots, as it seeks to cut costs and change the
way it operates.
Arguing an Air Canada work stoppage could damage the
economy's fragile recovery from recession, the government
intervened last week to prevent both a lockout of the pilots by
Air Canada and a planned strike by the airline's machinists.
It first referred the two disputes to the CIRB and then
passed back-to-work legislation that sends the disputes to
binding arbitration.
The pilots said on Friday they planned to challenge the
legislation through the courts.
Air Canada blamed some of Sunday's delays on a utility fire
at Toronto's main airport, and the airport's website showed
cancellations affecting several airlines, Air Canada among them.
That followed delays to Air Canada flights on Saturday amid
media reports a number of pilots had called in sick in Montreal,
where Air Canada is based. Several pilots took to Twitter to say
the weather was to blame, not the pilots.
The pilots' union did not return messages asking for
comment.
A strike or a lockout could have grounded Air Canada before
Canada's spring break holiday week, when many schools close and
families seek vacations in the sun.
Fitzpatrick could not say how many flights had been canceled
over the weekend, or how many passengers had been affected.