Air Canada, machinists dispute heads to arbitrator

BRIEF-Goodfellow announces CFO change
* Pierre Lemoine is no longer employed by company effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Air Canada said on Tuesday its dispute with the union representing its mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents will be handed to a government arbitrator after the two sides were unable reach a settlement in 10 days of mediated talks.
The two sides will now prepare their final offers for the arbitrator, Michel Picher, to consider.
Air Canada said in a statement that the mediated talks were constructive and progress was made in a number of areas.
March 3 Investment manager Orbis Investment Management Ltd on Friday disclosed a stake of about 2.8 percent in U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc, and said it intends to support hedge fund Elliott Management Corp in its proxy battle against the company.
* Starbucks will issue its first yen-denominated bonds by the end of the month, possibly raising over 50 billion yen ($436 million) - Nikkei