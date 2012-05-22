版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三 00:04 BJT

Air Canada, machinists dispute heads to arbitrator

May 22 Air Canada said on Tuesday its dispute with the union representing its mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents will be handed to a government arbitrator after the two sides were unable reach a settlement in 10 days of mediated talks.

The two sides will now prepare their final offers for the arbitrator, Michel Picher, to consider.

Air Canada said in a statement that the mediated talks were constructive and progress was made in a number of areas.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐