UPDATE 1-Air Canada reports quarterly loss as costs weigh

BRIEF-Toll Brothers reports qtrly earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 9 Air Canada, the country's biggest airline, reported a fourth-quarter net loss on Thursday, as higher maintenance and fuel costs more than offset the gains from increased passenger traffic.
The Montreal-based carrier said it had lost C$80 million, or 22 Canadian cents a share, compared with a year-earlier net profit of C$89 million, or 27 Canadian cents a share.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported a loss of 64 Canadian cents a share.
Air Canada's smaller rival, WestJet Airlines, said on Wednesday that it was preparing to launch a short-haul carrier to serve smaller markets in Canada by the end of 2013. That will further ratchet up competition between the two airlines.
LONDON, Feb 22 Tobacco company Imperial Brands and nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia are attractive targets for Japanese companies looking to expand into international markets, Exane BNP Paribas analysts said in a note to clients.
* Says it plans to set up JV SunPower Systems International Ltd in Hong Kong with Dongfang Electric Corporation, Sunpower Energy Corporation Ltd