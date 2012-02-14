Canada minister offers new Air Canada mediator

TORONTO Feb 14 Canadian Labour Minister
Lisa Raitt urged Air Canada and its 3,000 pilots to continue
negotiating for a new contract on Tuesday.
Raitt said in a statement the federal government was
offering the parties a new mediator and a "six-month process to
assist them in settling this dispute."
The Air Canada Pilots Association's collective agreement
expired March 31, 2011.
Air Canada is now legally entitled to file 72-hours notice
of its intention to impose a lockout, but Canada's biggest
airline said on Monday it had no plans to do so.
The pilots will be in a legal position to give 72-hour
notice of a strike once it has the results from a vote on
whether pilots back a strike. Results are expected early Tuesday
evening.