UPDATE 1-Air Canada issues contract ultimatum to pilots

March 8 There was no response from Air
Canada or the union representing its pilots on Thursday
after a noon (1700 GMT) deadline had passed for the union to
accept the carrier's "best and final" contract offer.
Canada's biggest airline had issued the ultimatum just 23
days into a 180-day federal mediation process.
It also said that "if the association did not accept the
offer, it would 'pursue any and all rights afforded to it by
law'," according to a union memo to pilots, obtained by Reuters.
The Air Canada Pilots Association is in a legal position to
strike, and Air Canada can lock them out, but both must give 72
hours' notice.
The showdown comes are Air Canada already faces a looming
strike from its machinists union, which represents 8,600
mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers has said it will go on strike at one minute after
midnight on Sunday night unless a deal on a new labor contract
is reached beforehand.
Analysts say that a strike would ground the country's
biggest airline at the busy March Break travel season.
The machinists said on Thursday it had called its bargaining
committee back to Toronto to be available if talks resume with
the carrier.