Pressure grows on Ottawa to lean on Air Canada

* Unions, opposition parties join forces
* They say Air Canada violating law
* Demand Ottawa force airline to keep overhaul stations
* Government to reveal its legal assessment on Thursday
OTTAWA, March 27 Canada's opposition parties
stepped up pressure on the Conservative government on Tuesday to
force Air Canada to maintain aircraft overhaul
facilities that were shut down last week.
By allowing the facilities to shut down, Air Canada is
violating a law that requires it to keep open fleet service
stations in three Canadian cities, said opposition members of
Parliament and unions representing 2,600 workers who have lost
their jobs.
But Transport Minister Denis Lebel says the situation is
"complex" and that on Thursday he will reveal to a parliamentary
committee the legal advice he has received on the matter.
"It's an unbelievable situation," said Thomas Mulcair, the
newly elected leader of the main opposition New Democratic
Party.
"This is the law and order government and the law is quite
clear. Those jobs had to be kept in those three cities that are
specifically named. They can't simply be disappeared or moved
elsewhere and the government has to be applying the law," he
told reporters.
The law under which Air Canada was privatized in 1988
contained a provision requiring the airline to maintain
maintenance operations in Montreal, Mississauga, Ontario; and
Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The airline later spun off the heavy maintenance work to a
private company called Aveos. Saying that Air Canada had not
given it sufficient work, Aveos obtained bankruptcy protection
last week and closed its operations, causing outrage among its
employees.
Air Canada has since identified other facilities in Canada
and the United States that could do the work once performed by
Aveos.
The airline is engaged in a separate labor disputes with two
unions and in a highly controversial move, the government has
stepped in to prevent any disruption of its flights by sending
the disputes to binding arbitration.
Facing labor protests on the street and attacks in
Parliament, Lebel said on Monday he was asking the House of
Commons transportation committee to hold hearings into the Aveos
situation.
Lebel's punting of the issue to committee has raised
concerns that Ottawa may consider changing the 1988 law, which
could put Air Canada in the clear and allow the stations to be
moved elsewhere or even abroad.
Lebel described the conflict on Tuesday as being primarily
between two private companies, saying the government had no
intention of bailing out either Aveos or Air Canada.
Earlier on Thursday, lawmakers from the three opposition
parties and leaders of the International Association of
Machinists and Aerospace Workers, representing Aveos workers,
held a joint press conference accusing Prime Minister Stephen
Harper of failing to enforce the law and favoring Air Canada
over the displaced workers.