UPDATE 1-Air Canada reaches tentative pact with union

Aug 1 Air Canada ACa.TO said it has reached a tentative agreement relating to compensation and benefits with the union that represents its flight attendants.

Canada's No. 1 carrier said it could not disclose any details of the agreement till it is ratified by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

CUPE represents about 6,800 Air Canada flight attendants.

In June, the company had reached an agreement with the Canadian Auto Workers that represents nearly 4,000 customer service and sales staff.

(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)