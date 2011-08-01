UPDATE 1-Air Canada reaches tentative pact with union

Aug 1 Air Canada ACa.TO said it has reached a
tentative agreement relating to compensation and benefits with
the union that represents its flight attendants.
Canada's No. 1 carrier said it could not disclose any
details of the agreement till it is ratified by the Canadian
Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
CUPE represents about 6,800 Air Canada flight attendants.
In June, the company had reached an agreement with the
Canadian Auto Workers that represents nearly 4,000 customer
service and sales staff.
