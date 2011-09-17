UPDATE 2-Union serves strike notice against Air Canada

* Union will be in a position to strike from Wednesday
* Both sides still hope to reach a deal
* Ottawa ordered previous Air Canada strikers back to work
(Adds background, details)
Sept 16 The union representing flight
attendants at Canada's biggest airline served strike notice on
Friday, opening the door to a work stoppage from one minute
past midnight on Wednesday unless there is a last-gasp deal, or
unless the government legislates the strikers back to work.
Both Air Canada ACa.TO ACb.TO and the Canadian Union of
Public Employees, which represents the airline's 6,800 flight
attendants, said talks would continue until the deadline.
"We still hope to come to an agreement with Air Canada,"
Jeff Taylor, president of the CUPE's Air Canada Component, said
in a statement.
Air Canada said that in the event of a strike it will fall
back to a partial schedule, which includes codeshare flights
operated by its partner airlines. It said customers could
rebook flights without charge.
Analysts have said a strike would hobble Air Canada's
ability to fly to the more than 100 destinations it serves in
Canada, the United States and internationally.
Any job action by the flight attendants, whose contract
expired on March 31, is likely to be short-lived as the
Canadian government is expected to quickly legislate employees
back to work.
The key stumbling blocks between the two sides are over
wages, working conditions and the preservation of pensions.
This would be the second strike to hit Air Canada this
year. Unionized sales and ticketing agents struck for three
days in June, spurring the federal government to introduce
back-to-work legislation.
Separately, CUPE has filed a grievance with the Canada
Industrial Relations Board over a training program Air Canada
has instituted for replacement workers in preparation for a
possible strike. [ID:nS1E78B0P6]
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant and Janet Guttsman)